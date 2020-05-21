Mahira Sharma Reveals She Will Approach The Cyber Crime Cell Against Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans

Mahira Sharma recently opened up about the unhealthy harassment she faced by Shehnaaz's fans. She spoke at length about her plan to approach the Cyber Crime Cell in an exclusive interview with a leading news portal. Mahira Sharma also revealed that she is planning to approach the Cyber Crime Cell as she wants to stop fights amongst fans.

Citing Shehnaaz Gill’s fans, Sharma reportedly expressed that a bunch of people have been trolling her ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Mahira Sharma also stated that she doesn't have fake followers, but the massive trolling and nasty comments have not stopped. Moreover, the Baarish actor added that some have started targeting her family, so she thinks that action has to be taken. Reportedly, Mahira Sharma revealed that she expects everyone's fans to maintain their decorum on social media and that it has been traumatising for her mother and herself to wake up to such unhealthy messages every morning.

Mahira rubbishes rumours about buying Shehnaaz's fan pages

Meanwhile, there were many reports floating on the internet that accused Mahira Sharma of attempting to buy Shehnaaz Gill's fan pages. Speaking of which, the former shunned all the allegations in the same interaction and said that she thought of avoiding it initially, but with passing time, things went out of control. Reportedly, Mahira revealed that it is a piece of fake news to tarnish her personality and also that she would never want to buy anyone's fan pages. Furthermore, Sharma exclaimed that netizens are trolling her and it’s being done on purpose.

Additionally, Mahira Sharma also said that if she had to spend money, she would rather invest in a team that could handle her social media accounts as she would never want any negative publicity. Calling it 'bizarre and crazy', Mahira reportedly exclaimed that there is absolutely no need for her to buy anyone's fan pages and also that she is not that active on social media.

The Lehanga actor concluded by stating that she is happy and proud of her fans as they don’t abuse or troll anyone. The report has it that Mahira Sharma then added that she would never desire to have fans who troll other stars, as Shehnaaz Gill's fans, who indulge in such alleged activities.

