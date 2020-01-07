Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Strict Action Against Sidharth Shukla After He Assaults Shehnaz

Bigg Boss 13 is undoubtedly the most controversial season in the entire run of the Bigg Boss reality series. There have been several instances where contestants have gotten into physical fights and even received injuries. While these fights have significantly increased the show's popularity, many have also criticized the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Salman Khan for allowing such behaviour to persist in their show.

Recently, a video emerged on social media where Sidharth Shukla was seen manhandling his fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill. This video quickly went viral and enraged fans are now demanding punishment for Sidharth, with some even asking the show to call the police.

Video of Sidharth Shukla assaulting Shenhaz Gill goes viral, enraged fans demand strict action

The video that went viral online shows contestant Sidharth Shukla manhandling Shehnaz Gill, pinning her to the ground and threating to twist her arm. Later in the video, Shehnaz is seen crying after the incident. This event took place after Shehnaz and Sidharth had a massive fight.

Shehnaz started throwing things at Sidharth, who later decided to physically subdue her. After the video went viral online, several fans got enraged and found the events seen in the clip to be highly disturbing. Several fans admonished Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss 13, claiming that they were selling physical assault as entertainment. Some fans even wanted the police to get involved and demanded strict action against Sidharth.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

I agree...have reported several times @IBF tht show is super regressive and vulgar but no action had been take so far... — Shwetakanwar (@Shwetakanwar3) January 6, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan is this the way #ShehnaazGill should be abused in your @ColorsTV #BB13 show? Honestly put your sister or niece in Sana’s place.



Would you take it as fun or will have guts to say something to @BiggBoss damaad shukla?



Bring some guts and take the right stand! — Deblina ❣️ (@nandini_deblina) January 7, 2020

I'm finding this really uncomfortable to watch. — Sandeep sandhu (@Sandeep77939039) January 6, 2020

