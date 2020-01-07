The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Strict Action Against Sidharth Shukla After He Assaults Shehnaz

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is once again in the spotlight after a video of Sidharth Shukla manhandling Shehnaz Gill went viral online. Fans are now demanding strict action.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is undoubtedly the most controversial season in the entire run of the Bigg Boss reality series. There have been several instances where contestants have gotten into physical fights and even received injuries. While these fights have significantly increased the show's popularity, many have also criticized the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Salman Khan for allowing such behaviour to persist in their show.

Recently, a video emerged on social media where Sidharth Shukla was seen manhandling his fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill. This video quickly went viral and enraged fans are now demanding punishment for Sidharth, with some even asking the show to call the police. 

Video of Sidharth Shukla assaulting Shenhaz Gill goes viral, enraged fans demand strict action

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth unhappy with Shehnaaz Gill's slap to Sidharth Shukla

The video that went viral online shows contestant Sidharth Shukla manhandling Shehnaz Gill, pinning her to the ground and threating to twist her arm. Later in the video, Shehnaz is seen crying after the incident. This event took place after Shehnaz and Sidharth had a massive fight.

Shehnaz started throwing things at Sidharth, who later decided to physically subdue her. After the video went viral online, several fans got enraged and found the events seen in the clip to be highly disturbing. Several fans admonished Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss 13, claiming that they were selling physical assault as entertainment. Some fans even wanted the police to get involved and demanded strict action against Sidharth. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta hints at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill being in love again?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh accuses Rashami Desai for provoking Sidharth Shukla

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hiten Tejwani to Shefali Bagga; Contestants who were voted out by inmates

 

 

