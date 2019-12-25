Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Paras Chhabra And Asim Riaz's Timeline In The BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is hands down one of the most controversial reality shows currently running on Indian television. Not only controversial but this season is also turning out to be one of the most vicious seasons of all time. From fights to love to also panic attacks, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the most controversial equations in the show is between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz.

Check Out Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz's timeline in the BB house here:

Paras and Asim were at loggerheads from the very beginning of the show. From the initial stage of Bigg Boss 13, both Paras and Asim did not get along well with each other. They also had a common sense of disliking for each other which turned into enmity later in the show. The enmity between both increased when Sidharth Shukla, who was best friends with Asim went to Paras' group which made Asim angrier.

They also had a big fight in the house wherein Paras humiliated Asim on the basis of his materialistic belongings and also passed some derogatory remarks which disgusted most of the contestants of the BB house too. A lot of people on social media bashed Paras for his obnoxious behaviour with Asim and the level of animosity kept of increasing as the show proceeded between both Paras and Asim and their enmity worsened. There were times when Mahira Sharma, who is friends with Paras spoke to Asim nicely and Paras would get angry about the same. Also, recently, Paras verbally abused Asim with regards to one of his family members on the show.

