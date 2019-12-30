Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Performance Edited Onscreen, Fans Call The Makers 'biased'

Bigg Boss 13 has been successfully making their audience glued on to their seats with the twists and turns that have been running inside the BB house. Be it the spats between the contestants or the competitions, everything that happens inside the house has a different story to it. Recently, there was a task for the female contestants of the house.

The task was titled 'Strong and Beautiful hair' where the female contestants had to do a quirky ramp walk with a hair product. In the promo video, it was shown that Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma, Madhurima Tuli turned competitors as they walked the ramp for the contest. However, when the episode was telecasted on the television, there was no sign of Madhurima Tuli's performance.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, there was a fun contest organised by Bigg Boss for the female contestants of the BB house. In this task, they walked the ramp with quirky poses and dance moves. Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma, Madhurima Tuli walked the ramp against each other. Paras Chabbra hosted the contest while Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were the judges of the show. In the episode that was telecasted, Madhurima Tuli's performance and dance was not shown on the television. This created a rage among the fans of Madhurima Tuli and they called Bigg Boss makers and Colors TV biased and unfair.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the whole situation

We fans are not fools to watch this shit for 1:30hrs one and only reason to tolerate this is #ViRima and you bloody creative team cutting off their scenes and not giving any task to them. #wesupportvishal #wesupportmadhurima #ViRima — Sunitha9345 (@sunitha8698) December 23, 2019

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty's Effort Leaves Sidharth Shukla Teary-eyed

Have you really lost it? She had performed in that task and that task is not telecasted.. #BoycottBiasedBB13 #WeSupportMadhurima — Arti (@artipatil1820) December 27, 2019

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother, Vindu Dara Singh get into ugly war of words

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s father refuses to speak to media about 'acid attack' comment

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill dances seductively for Shefali Bagga? Details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.