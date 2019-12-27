Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s Father Refuses To Speak To Media About 'acid Attack' Comment

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been inclusive of various arguments, fights and emotional breakdowns. All the contestants have been subjected to some or the other argument for their own respective reasons. But, on the other hand, one contestant has been constantly under the light of controversies, Arhaan Khan. The contestant did gain attention for his marriage revelation, his relationship with Rashami Desai and his constant arguments and violent fights with Sidharth Shukla. But things took a much darker turn when Arhaan threatened to throw acid on Sidharth's face.

Arhaan Khan's family refuses to speak to media

Arhaan's comments on throwing acid on Sidharth's face sparked a lot of controversies as his comments were deemed harsh and rude by netizens. Fans of Bigg Boss slammed Arhaan for his comments, questioning what kind of an upbringing has he had. Such a distasteful comment by Arhaan brought his family to the light too. As per reports, various media portals have been trying to get Arhaan's family's views about his harsh comments on the show. His father Sheikh Abdul Mannan is reportedly being subjected to a lot of media attention but he has refused to shed any light on the matter.

Sheikh Abdul Mannan was approached for a telephonic interview by a leading news daily, but he refused to speak to media. Arhaan's father even lashed out at the media portal asking them why is everyone asking him about Arhaan and that there is no one related to him at the house. Arhaan's father's first response to the call was that it was a wrong number.

