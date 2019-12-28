Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty's Effort Leaves Sidharth Shukla Teary-eyed

Bigg Boss 13 is running successfully on the television. Host Salman Khan and the contestants give their best to keep the audience engaged with the show. Weekend ka Vaar is one of the major highlights for its popularity, but due to Salman's birthday on December 27, 2019, he took an off from the schedule. Reportedly, his friend and director Rohit Shetty will appear in the show on Saturday's episode. Apart from performing some fun tasks, Rohit will also be seen trying to sort things out between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Sidharth and Asim's friendship was loved by the audience at the start, however, it eventually turned bitter. Now, the two of them seem to have turned into the worst enemies in the house. A lot of times post tasks in the house, both Asim and Sidharth ended up throwing verbal abuses at each other. Fans of both the inmates stood for them on different social media platforms. The other housemates also tried to clear the misunderstandings between them. Reportedly, Rohit Shetty will also give it a try to make everything normal again between Shukla and Riaz. The report also adds that Sid will end up crying after the conversation. Rohit will also recall the time when the inmates were the best of friends.

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is the captain of the house and she will also get into an ugly fight with Madhurima Tuli. Last week, Salman cancelled the eviction and all the contestants were safe. However, contestants Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Arhaan Khan are nominated for this week. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be telecasted on coming Sunday and Monday, that is December 29, and 30, 2019.

