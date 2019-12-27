Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Dances Seductively For Shefali Bagga? Details Here

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling, and entertainment. It has become more controversial than all the previous seasons of the show. Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a major twist with equations changing daily inside the house. Speaking of which, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill have now become good friends. The duo is seen supporting each other in the time of need.

Their friendship was clearly seen when Shefali Bagga lost her mind when she started waking up people just for attention. Shehnaaz Gill was the only one who was seen supporting her. She calmed her down so that the Bigg Boss 13 contestants do not take any strict action against her. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga were seen in a fun mood and it grabbed the attention of the viewers.

An unseen clip of Bigg Boss 13 has gone viral. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen teaching Shefali Bagga how to dance seductively. Shehnaaz Gill is also seen practicing seductive dance moves with friend Shefali Bagga. Shefali Bagga, in return, is watching Shehnaaz Gill closely and observing the moves before acting it out. Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter is loved by the audience. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

