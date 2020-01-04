Bigg Boss 13 January 03 Written Update: Mahira Slaps Paras; Apologizes Later

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode featured yet another twist of events as Shehnaaz was confronted by Sidharth and Paras about Mahira. Asking what is her problem with Mahira, Shehnaaz answered that she does not have any issues, on the other hand, issues are being created from the other side. Shehnaaz also explained Paras why she maintained her distance from him all this while.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sophiya Singh writes sweet note for Paras Chhabra, but points out 'bad side'

Another fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house?

In the kitchen, an argument breaks out over food. Rashami told Shehnaaz that she does not want food cooked by Mahira and would rather cook her own food. Mahira walked away as Paras passed comment on her. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, was seen clueless about everything that is happening as the petty arguments start to take a much darker turn. Mahira ended up hitting Paras as he tried to talk to her. This irritates Paras and he tells her that no girl can touch him the way Mahira has, and also advises her to not fight over useless topics. Though Mahira is seen trying to resolve the issue between her and Paras, it is to no avail as Paras refuses to talk to her.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla is trending on Twitter as '#WinnerSid'

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla and others target Madhurima Tuli

The episode later progresses and astrologer Prem Jyotish enters the house of Bigg Boss 13 to predict the future of contestants. All the contestants are given predictions about how the events in their life might turn up in future. Paras is informed that there will be a change in his relationship while Shefali Jariwala is informed that her confident nature will be useful for her. Mahira is informed that she will get a big break and that there is scope for her internationally too.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Hina Khan's video reveals some unknown facts about the show

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer warns Rashami Desai about her relationship with Arhaan Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.