Who Is Prem Jyotish In Bigg Boss 13? Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the super hit reality show. The makers of the show have been adding more and more twists to show to make it more interesting to its viewers. The season so far has been a roller coaster of emotions. The audience has also claimed that 13th season is the best seasons of the show so far. Currently, the show has caught everyone's attention because of this guest in the house. In the past few promos shared by the show, astrologer Prem Jyotish has entered the house and is interacting with the contestants.

Who is Prem Jyotish?

For those who are wondering, Prem Jyotish is a famous and very well known astrologer. He has undergone years of study in Hindu Vedic Astrology and Numerology along with vast years of experience. He has also gained respect in the science of stars. Prem Jyotish is known to provide near accurate predictions about an individual's past, present and also future. Astrologer Prem Jyotish also gained fame through numerous television shows and weekly analysis of the zodiac in many newspapers.

In the show, Prem Jyotish called the contestants one by one and told them about their future. While some of them got to hear some good news about them but some also heard the news that concerned them. Prem Jyotish told Paras that in the near future, his relationship will see a drastic change. He told Aarti that her marriage was around the corner and she is also likely to progress in her career after 2021. Prem Jyotish also told Mahira that she needed to be emotionally strong and asked Shehnaz to not depend on anyone else and to make her decisions on her own.

