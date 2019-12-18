The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Tweet In Support Of Shefali Bagga's Outrage On Captaincy Task

Television News

The Bigg Boss 13 house saw Shefali Bagga destroying the captaincy task. Fans call her brave for standing up for herself and say that what she did was right.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 13 house was on a high in the episode aired on Tuesday, December 17. In the episode, the contestants were performing the captaincy task. The members were divided into two teams. Team Red had Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, and Shefali Zariwala. Team Blue included Arhaan Khan, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vikas Gupta, and Madhurima Tuli. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Kamya Punjabi

Shefali Bagga gets enraged

Sidharth Shukla became the sanchalak of the task. After two trials to the tie a bell around a big cat model's neck, Shukla decided that neither of the teams was successful in doing so. Bigg Boss then asked the team to select within themselves who will be not a part of the captaincy race anymore. The blue team decided together that Shefali shouldn't be running for captaincy anymore. This upset and enraged Shefali. She got into a shouting match with Rashami Desai and then, in her anger, destroyed the board with their pictures from the task inventory. Fans came in support of Shefali and appreciated the way she stood up for herself.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 17, 2019 | Housemates Play Chooha-billi

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Destroys The Task; Vikas And Sidharth Lock Her Up 

The promo for the next episode shows Shefali Bagga continuing her outrage. She waited for everyone to sleep and then started waking everyone up by banging a spoon against the bowl. It looks like all the members get annoyed with her and locked her up in the bathroom.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Share A Kiss As They Confess Their Feelings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Heartbroken As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

 

 

