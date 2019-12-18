Bigg Boss 13: Fans Tweet In Support Of Shefali Bagga's Outrage On Captaincy Task

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 13 house was on a high in the episode aired on Tuesday, December 17. In the episode, the contestants were performing the captaincy task. The members were divided into two teams. Team Red had Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, and Shefali Zariwala. Team Blue included Arhaan Khan, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vikas Gupta, and Madhurima Tuli.

Shefali Bagga gets enraged

Sidharth Shukla became the sanchalak of the task. After two trials to the tie a bell around a big cat model's neck, Shukla decided that neither of the teams was successful in doing so. Bigg Boss then asked the team to select within themselves who will be not a part of the captaincy race anymore. The blue team decided together that Shefali shouldn't be running for captaincy anymore. This upset and enraged Shefali. She got into a shouting match with Rashami Desai and then, in her anger, destroyed the board with their pictures from the task inventory. Fans came in support of Shefali and appreciated the way she stood up for herself.

#MadhurimaTuli was ready to back out but Rashmi n Vikas opposed!

When #ShefaliBagga was trying so hard to be in the team they opposed!

So it means,they had already made there mind to get Shefali out anyhow!

In this situation,what Shefali did was completely justified and right! — Abhinash (@Abhinas87768310) December 17, 2019

Just a fact #ShefaliBagga was actually fighting for her right and this bahumat kind of thing can't make her weak last time during delivery task the same happened coz she didn't fought for her immunity if she is standing for something people should support her — Aishwarya Dubey (@Aishwar36137755) December 17, 2019

#ShefaliBagga was 101% right today!

Brainless #RashmiDesai you better enjoy your stay with Ramlal and let others play their game!#BiggBoss13 — Doctor Strange (@Ash16690742) December 17, 2019

#ShefaliBagga keep on rocking.She definitely spice up the show. #vishaladityasingh should slap paras and mahira #BB13 — Rashid (@Rashid67327728) December 17, 2019

I think #ShefaliBagga was right during the task

If madhurima was willingly giving up then why is rashmi trying to force shefali out who desperately wants to participate. I found her right throughout the task. — Mamta (@Mamta71357124) December 17, 2019

The promo for the next episode shows Shefali Bagga continuing her outrage. She waited for everyone to sleep and then started waking everyone up by banging a spoon against the bowl. It looks like all the members get annoyed with her and locked her up in the bathroom.

