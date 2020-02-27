'Bigg Boss 13' Finale Beats 'Naagin 4' And Other Shows To Become Most Viewed On Television

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has always been in the news for several reasons. New TRP list recently released and it has shown that the audience enjoyed watching Bigg Boss 13 finale. Bigg Boss 13 finale has won over other TV shows with a huge margin. The show’s finale has managed to grab the attention for all the obvious reasons.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale Fixed Controversy: Channel Issues Official Statement; Read

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss 13 finale. This season also had gotten an extension. Bigg Boss 13 saw some of the worst fights in the history of the show.The show almost always topped the charts when it was on the air.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Did Mahira Sharma Copy Alia Bhatt's Look At The Event?

The second spot is occupied by Kundali Bhagya. The show enjoys a loyal fan base. The ongoing happenings between the characters, Karan and Preeta have kept the viewers hooked to their TV sets. Kundali Bhagya is followed by Kumkum Bhagya on the third spot. Both the shows are of Zee TV.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale Live Updates: Sidharth Shukla Bags The Trophy, Asim Riaz Wins Hearts

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma is on the fourth spot. The sitcom is being aired on Sab TV and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Its plot and entertainment factor has kept it going throughout the years. The show is enjoyed by people of all age groups.

Naagin 4 is mostly seen in the top two spots. Surprisingly, the show has slipped further down and is now ranked at fifth spot. The show is currently in its fourth season. It is observed that the show has failed to recreate the magic that was seen in the previous seasons.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana To Have A Special Performance?

As Naagin 4 is on the fifth spot, it is followed by Choti Sardarni and now concluded Indian Idol is at seventh spot. Shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have also slipped from their last positions. They are at eighth and ninth spot with Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki at tenth.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.