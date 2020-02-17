Bigg Boss 13 Finale Fixed Controversy: Channel Issues Official Statement; Read

After 140 days, the longest season of Bigg Boss 13 finally concluded on Saturday with Sidharth Shukla being announced as the winner. Earlier, a few hours before the finale, an alleged employee from the Colors channel had claimed that she had decided to quit the channel as they wanted to announce Sidharth as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 despite garnering lesser votes. She added that she could not ‘demean’ herself by being a part of a ‘fixed show’. However, it has now come to light that Feriha, who claimed to be a Colors employee, has actually never been associated with the channel.

Colors channel released a note on social media saying that Feriha was not an employee of the channel. They also went on checking the records to see if she really worked with the channel but she did not and an official announcement regarding the same was made by Colors on social media. Check out the tweet below.

As soon as the post went viral, Feriha went on to say that she will release her statement on the channel soon. She then, once again, emphasised on saying that she was an employee with the creative team. Check out her tweet here below.

Will be releasing my response to Colors Management's statement soon. Stay tuned! — Feriha (@ferysays) February 17, 2020

Asim, Rashmi, Sana fans kindly retweet my response to Colors TV. Make it viral. Why they are silent on the control room video? I was working with the Creative team, and they know it well. — Feriha (@ferysays) February 17, 2020

Apart from this, many fans are also asking for a clarification from the channel on a video from the control room that went viral. The video shows how a team member is discussing with the team of the channel about how both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz received equal votes. The video had got Asim’s fans furious and they started a trend, #boycottcolors on Twitter. But later Asim Riaz went to say that there was nothing as 'fixed winner'.

