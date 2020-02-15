Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins? Alleged Channel Employee Slams 'fixing', Celebs React

After over four months, the longest season of Bigg Boss is all set to conclude on Saturday. A journey that started with 13 contestants saw numerous wild card contestants entering and multiple evictions, leaving only six for the finale. Sidharth Shukla, despite numerous controversies throughout the season, has been among the strongest contestants and is being tipped for a victory.

Not just due to his popularity and loyal fan base, who ensure his name is on the top of the trends, Sidharth being proclaimed a winner and the show being ‘fixed’ has dominated gossip mills for long due to his equation with Manisha Sharma, reportedly the chief content officer of Bigg Boss team. Even celebrities have expressed their thoughts over this. As the finale was shot ahead of the telecast on Saturday, an alleged employee’s post drew the attention of celebrities.

The employee claimed she had decided to quit the channel for being keen to announce Sidharth as the winner despite lesser votes. She added that she could not ‘demean’ herself by being a part of a ‘fixed show.’

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra wrote that people were already aware of it from a source, but lauded her for taking a stand. The actor added that it was ‘unfair’ on the others.

We knew this since long from a very inside source.. but proud of u fr taking this stand. Its unfair on others who r inside since so long! #BiggBoss https://t.co/nkvasiG0T9 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 15, 2020

As a netizen told her that she was probably not an employee, Meera stated that she was still supporting Asim Riaz for the victory.

Iam quiet sure, still supporting #AsimRiaz till the result comes out #AsimRiazForTheWin https://t.co/Ewwd37ckH1 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 15, 2020

Kamaal Rashid Khan, who has also been against Sidharth since the beginning, also saluted the woman. He slammed Manisha Sharma and said she should be ‘ashamed’ to cheat millions of viewers.

Salute to you @ferysays for standing with truth. #AaaThoo on #ManishaSharma! She should be ashamed to cheat millions of viewers! https://t.co/pzWydp3Hnh — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 15, 2020

Top 6

Apart from Sidharth and Asim, the other contestants in the fray to bag the prize are Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. The finale, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to air at 9 PM on Saturday.

