Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma And Arti Singh's Style File

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 finally concluded its thirteenth season as three female contestants stood strong in the house. Check out the style file of the finale week ladies

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most entertaining programs on Indian television and now that the show is over fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for their favourite contestants. The show entred its finale with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, and Mahira Sharma. 

The women's majority of the house made the show even more interesting. Apart from their incredible game throughout the show, these incredible stars proved to be amazing fashionistas as well. Take a look at the cutesy and classy pictures of the Bigg Boss 13 finalist ladies that have set the internet on fire completely -

Arti Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti Singh Official FC ❤❤ (@arti_singh_official_fc) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti Singh Official FC ❤❤ (@arti_singh_official_fc) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Did Arti Singh just confess her romantic feelings for Sidharth Shukla?

Shehnaaz Gill

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: All the times when Shehnaaz Gill was accused of 'flipping'

Rashami Desai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai's fangirl (@imrashamidesai_fangirl) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai's fangirl (@imrashamidesai_fangirl) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals Rashami Desai had 'blocked' his number

Mahira Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (mau) ماهرة 💫 (@officialmahirasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (mau) ماهرة 💫 (@officialmahirasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (mau) ماهرة (@officialmahirasharma) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Mahira Sharma get evicted in tonight's episode?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
