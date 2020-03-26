Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Arti Singh Steals The Show With Her Stunning Towel Dance

Just like everyone across the world, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has also self-isolated to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. At this time, Arti Singh has self-quarantined herself at her house with her family. Even though, the ex-contestant is in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she has utilised this time in doing something productive. She is spending her time cooking, watching series and a lot more. Arti Singh likes to keep her fans updated through her social media account.

It is not a secret any more that Arti Singh is a well-versed dancer. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her social media account to share a video of herself performing a cute towel dance. .

Arti Singh captioned the video as "Part 1: Mere Khawabon Mein Jo Aaaye 😴💃🏼 #TowelDance #StayQuarantinedStaySafe". In the video, she is dancing to the song Mere Khwabon Mein. The song is one of the most popular songs from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Arti Singh has also urged her fans to stay quarantined.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh in the video is wearing a black dress with a peach coloured towel in her hands which she has used as a prop. On the other hand, the original song features Bollywood actor Kajol. Many fans commented on Arti Singh's video. Some appreciated her dance moves, while some fans also commented saying that they miss seeing her on Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh is all set to celebrate 35th birthday on April 5. On her Instagram account, Arti Singh is also sharing videos of her cooking for her fans. Check it out here.

