'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression; Read

Rashami Desai, the popular Bigg Boss 13 star, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal spoke of her battle with depression. The reality TV star spoke of her four-year-long battle with depression and wanting to end her life. Listed below are details from Rashami Desai's interview that you must check out:

Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai on depression

Rashami Desai, who is now happy and healthy recently, spoke to a leading entertainment portal. In the interview, Desai spoke of her hard and tough times dealing with depression. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant spoke of how she was suffering from depression for four long years and that she wanted to leave and end her life. She further said how she did not want to see anybody and that her life's expectation turned out to be very different from what she had imagined and wanted.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor spoke of life being uncertain and coming up with surprises that one at times is not ready for. Desai said that her professional life was good over the years but it was her personal life that troubled her. She spoke of her being loyal to her work and personally helping her and giving her more power and life. She also added how her life has been an open book and that she never let her personal matters affect her work life.

Rashami Desai now is all happy and set to work on her current project, Naagin 4. The actor has also, on many occasions, spoken and posted about the same on her social media account. Rashami Desai's fans are eager to see her in the role of Shalaka in the upcoming Naagin series.

