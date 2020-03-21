Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Talks About His Bond With Madhurima Tuli; Read

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh made a lot of headlines during their time in the house. They were also popular for their riffs on Nach Baliye 9. From abusing each other to getting involved in physical violence, it seems that the duo often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. But post their Bigg Boss 13 run, it seems that both of them have now moved on.

Vishal Aditya Singh about his bond with Madhurima Tuli

In a recent conversation with a news agency, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his current bond with Madhurima Tuli. He said that he does not have any grudges against her in his heart and that they are still friends. He added that it does not mean that they meet or talk every day but they have moved on from their fights. He further said that they are more mature now.

The actor said that there are no harsh feelings for her and there is no hostility between the two. Vishal Aditya Singh further talked about how his life has changed post-Bigg Boss 13. He said that he feels blessed that he was a part of the show and added that his reach has now increased. He also said that he got a lot of popularity because of the show and his professional life has changed too as he has received a lot of offers.

Earlier in conversation with a leading daily, talking about Vishal Aditya Singh, his ex Madhurima Tuli said that they are more mature now and are handling things in a better way. She added that they don't get mad at each other every now and then and make sure that they don't overreact to each other's actions. She further said that they will respect each other and that she believes everything happens for a good reason.

