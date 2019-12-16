Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Celebrates Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way

Bigg Boss is one of the most famous Indian television reality game shows. The show has reached its 13th season and has become more controversial than ever. Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal and huge fan base because of its entertaining factor.

Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry. However, she emerged out to be a strong contestant. Shefali Jariwala turned 37 on December 14, 2019. Since she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13, she couldn’t meet her family. Taking to Twitter, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi shared a sweet video on the occasion of her birthday.

The video posted by Parag Tyagi began with the footage of a chocolate cake which had “Happy Birthday! Pari (with a heart) Miss You” written on. Later we can see Parag Tyagi cutting the cake while singing the birthday song for Shefali Jariwala. It wasn’t only Parag Tyagi alone who wished Shefali Jariwala. Their pet dog accompanied Parag Tyagi too.

Watch how Parag Tyagi wished Shefali Jariwala:

I love you so much my angel. There is no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you.Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud.U r my Tigress & Tigress go get ghem🤗😘😘😘 @colorstv @endemolshineind #Grateful #happybirthday #gotigress pic.twitter.com/rCxo942brv — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) December 14, 2019

Here's how fans reacted:

Through I am not your pari's fan

but Still amazing to see such cute gesture from someone close.

Allah bless you both and stay happy together ❣️

But but but#WeMissYouSid — Discomposed bODy😫☠❤🔥🖕 (@SUMAYA_sIMi_G) December 15, 2019

Happy Birthday Shefali.

Sir please ask her to be fair. Why she is creating more hatred for herself. She has insulted Asim's friendship.#WeLoveAsimKiAwaaz — Krishna (@Krishna81170865) December 15, 2019

Happy birthday to one of my fav contestants till now in the house. she is so graceful and elegant. and kind hearted. galatian ho jati hai sbse. sefali air asim mere fav hain. dono ki hi glti hai. i hope they sort out soon. i loved their friendship. and she is amazing — Sibani panigrahu (@panigrahu) December 15, 2019

