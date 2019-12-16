The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Celebrates Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way

Television News

Shefali Jariwala turned 37 on December 14, 2019. Since she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Here's how Parag Tyagi celebrated her birthday. Read

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is one of the most famous Indian television reality game shows. The show has reached its 13th season and has become more controversial than ever. Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal and huge fan base because of its entertaining factor. 

Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry. However, she emerged out to be a strong contestant. Shefali Jariwala turned 37 on December 14, 2019. Since she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13, she couldn’t meet her family. Taking to Twitter, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi shared a sweet video on the occasion of her birthday.

The video posted by Parag Tyagi began with the footage of a chocolate cake which had “Happy Birthday! Pari (with a heart) Miss You” written on. Later we can see Parag Tyagi cutting the cake while singing the birthday song for Shefali Jariwala. It wasn’t only Parag Tyagi alone who wished Shefali Jariwala. Their pet dog accompanied Parag Tyagi too.

Watch how Parag Tyagi wished Shefali Jariwala:

Here's how fans reacted:

