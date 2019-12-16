Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai To End Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan Over His Statements?

It seems like Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship has hit a roadblock. The recent promo which has been released by the makers of the show has the two talking about Arhaan's statements on Rashami's bankruptcy while Vikas Gupta can be seen lending them support. Rashami can be seen saying that their relationship has become complicated due to his comments on her personal life. Rashami also adds that she does not want to lose him as no one loves her the way he does. The two can be seen contemplating about their relationship and break down into tears. Watch the promo here.

Arhaan spoke about Rashami's bankruptcy to Shefali Bagga

By the looks of it, the duo can be seen having second thoughts over their relationship. Arhaan Khan had been recently exposed by host Salman Khan to have a child from his previous marriage which he had hidden from Rashami. Soon, Arhaan brought in Rashami's personal life again on the show as he spoke to Shefali Bagga about her bankruptcy. Arhaan had told Shefali that when he met Rashami, she had zero balance on her account. He also added that she was literally on the roads. The viewers and many other people were upset by his statements. His statements were first exposed by Paras Chhabra when he returned from the secret room.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan And Rashami Desai To Get Married In The House?

Kamya told Arhaan that people only know him because of Rashami

Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai also entered the house this Weekend Ka Vaar and lashed out at Arhaan for his statements against his sister. Gaurav also asked Rashami not to be so spineless and to give some thought about her relationship with Arhaan. Salman once again gave a reality check to Arhaan for bringing up Rashami's personal life on the national television. Some other celebrities like Kamya Punjabi and Hina Khan who entered the house recently also warned Rashami for not repeating the same mistake twice. Kamya also reprimanded Arhaan and said that people only know him on the show because of Rashami. It will be interesting to witness how the dynamics change between these two.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vikas Gupta Have A Massive Showdown For This Reason

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Returns To The House, Shehnaaz Gill Flutters With Joy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.