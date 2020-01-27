Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Evicted, Friends And Family Of Other Contestants To Enter

In the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The actor was making headlines after her husband threatened her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on January 26, 2020, was bittersweet as Salman Khan announced the eviction on Shefali Jariwala, however, he also announced that the friends and family members of the contestants will be joining them inside the Bigg Boss house on January 27, 2020.

Salman Khan welcomed the cast of Street Dancer 3D on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Street Dancer 3D stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan even entered the house for some fun activities. However, by the end of the episode, Salman Khan announced that a few new members will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Check out the promo and the names of the members who will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Friends and family of the contestants to enter the house

In the promo, it was revealed that former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Gupta will be seen entering the house to support Sidharth Shukla, while Himanshi Khurana will enter the house to support Asim Riaz. Actor Kashmera Shah will be seen entering the house to support her sister-in-law, Arti Singh, while Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz will enter the house to support her.

