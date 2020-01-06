Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla After An Argument; Watch Video

After a huge fight broke between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra just last week, another strong couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been hitting a rocky patch. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who have been enjoying the audience’s attention for quite some time now are seen arguing with each other. While it was Mahira who slapped Paras a few days back, this time, Shehnaaz has raised her hand at Sidharth.

In the promo aired after Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaaz Gill is seen slapping Sidharth Shukla as he tries to talk to her. In tonight's episode, Shehnaaz is heard telling Sidharth that he’s making her cry a lot while Sidharth tries to level with her. She eventually loses her calm and breaks photo frames on the bedside table. Shehnaaz is also seen shoving Sidharth and throwing footwear at him. She is seen exclaiming that Sidharth is poking her while warning him not to irritate her. Shehnaaz Gill finally breaks down in front of Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Asim Riaz as she cries about how Sidharth has defamed her. She also tells them that Sidharth has irritated her as she is seen yelling as Arti Singh finally hugs her.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are considered to be one of the most adorable ‘couples’ in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two share a great bond and are often seen expressing their admiration for one another. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been inseparable, however, they do have their fair share of ups and downs. Shehnaaz is seen trying to win Sidharth over, while Sidharth is often seen complimenting Shehnaaz. It, however, doesn’t take long for things to go sour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The audiences are eager to see if Shehnaaz really slapped Sidharth, and if she did, how will it impact their relationship.

