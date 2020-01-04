Bigg Boss 13's Eliminated Contestant Shefali Bagga's Top Controversial Moments

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show in India. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The season so far has been a roller-coaster of emotions. Currently, in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the big news is regarding this week's eliminations. Shefali Bagga got eliminated this week.

Here is a look at some of her controversial moments from the house

The time when Shefali Bagga disturbed everyone's sleep at night and the housemates locked her in the bathroom

Shefali, in that episode, went to everyone's bed and banged the utensils near their ears which irked everyone. Right from Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Rashami Desai everyone was irritated with her behaviour. The makers of the show shared the promo where Shefali went to Vishal Aditya Singh and said that he could not see her in the house and now after this act, he will get to see more of her.

The time when Shefali Bagga was attacked by Shahnaz Gill and wanted to leave the house

Back in October, during a task, the contestants got physical which is why the task was put on hold by Bigg Boss. During this time, Shefali got into a verbal spat with Shahnaz and made personal remarks against her. She told Shehnaz that Shahnaz purposely went to boys, touched them and also finds ways to get close to them. Hearing this, Shehnaz went out of control and started throwing things. She also blew an attack on Shefali and the verbal attack took an ugly turn.

