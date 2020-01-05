Bigg Boss: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi Slam Madhurima Tuli For Shaming Vishal Aditya Singh

Despite their break-up, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are featuring in back-to-back reality shows. After featuring together in Nach Baliye 9, they also entered Bigg Boss 13 as wild card contestants. Though the duo were partners on the former, they had numerous differences throughout the show, including backstage moments and even in front of the camera.

Madhurima-Vishal have continued the same on Bigg Boss. The ex-lovers faced off several times during the entire season, and there were at it on the latest episode too. However, this time even some celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi took Vishal’s side as Madhurima shamed her ex on the show.

On Friday's episode, an astrologer entered the house and revealed some interesting details. After he left, Vishal echoed what the astrologer had said about him, that he had the capability to do something great. He then went on to state that the system of dowry is rampant in his state Bihar and he wants to make it ‘dowry-free.’

Madhurimna, however, was not convinced about it. She said that he first needed to stop going on vacations to Maldives with his girlfriend’s money. She also said she used to pay his bills often. The statement again heightened the tension between the two. However, they did not let the situation go out of control.

Kamya Punjab felt it was ‘sick’ of Madhurima to make such a statement. Gauahar also echoed her thoughts. She said it was ‘sad’ one could claim to love someone, but also put them down on national television.

Here are the posts

Completely agree ! Sad ! How one can claim that u love someone , n at the same time u can put them sooooooo down on national television! 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/MnY5DlAoNU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 3, 2020

