Bigg Boss 13: Clip Showing Salman Khan Rebuking Sidharth Shukla Removed, Irks Netizens

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a huge spat between Sidharth and Rashmi. Salman rebuked Sidharth but it seems that the clip was not aired in the show. Read on.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is known to create headlines with the contestants' spat, their feuds as well as their internal miss communications. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, there was a huge spat between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The two had a very heated up argument and commented a lot of things on each other. According to reports by a leading portal, Salman Khan was extremely upset with the way Sidharth behaved during the fights and scolded him for it.

However, it looks like these clips were edited out of the final episode that aired over the weekend. An entertainment portal’s report suggested that the creative team of Bigg Boss intervened when Salman began scolding Sidharth. He was stopped midway and after some discussion with Salman, they left the stage. 

Salman questioned Sidhart about certain words he had used regarding Rashami. However, Rashami Desai continued to argue with Sidharth even in front of Salman. Twitter was furious with the entire situation. Here’s how Twitterati reacted.  

 

Published:
COMMENT
