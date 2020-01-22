Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla For Dragging Asim's Father In A Fight

Bigg Boss 13 has made headlines several times for the ugly fights that happen between the contestants. Bigg Boss’s house is a place where fans have seen sharing their personal secrets with their fellow contestants who they tend to bond with. Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed many contestants revealing their personal secrets with others. However, one of such secrets was seen used by Sidharth Shukla against Asim Riaz.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was seen fighting with Asim Riaz during the BB elite task. Things got so heated that we saw Asim Riaz pushing Sidharth Shukla. The later after the fight spilt out a secret about Asim. In the initial days of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were close friends, however, later things turned out sour between the two.

Sidharth was seen saying that Asim’s father threw him out of the house was since that time he has been ignored by his family. He also said that Asim and his brother Umar were a big mistake by their father. This is not the first time when Sidharth has involved Asim’s father in their father. Previously, he was also warned for not dragging someone’s family in between. Gauahar Khan who has been vocal about Bigg Boss 13 rooted for Asim. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar Khan criticised Sidharth Shukla for his doing. Check out her tweet here:

How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

Here's how fans reacted on Gauahar Khan's tweet

Exactly what I told suyyash..very wrong !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 21, 2020

Truth is Out

What will Makers and Mr Salman khan sir will do Now ?

Tera Baap , Mera Baap ?



If salman dint bash bhukla then its shame!#StopViolenceAgainstAsim#JusticeForAsim pic.twitter.com/E1eaQjD4JS — Asim Riaz Universe 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) January 21, 2020

Gauhar Khan ko duniya ki sari kmiya aur burai bs Sid m nazar aati.

Khi aap b toh Sid ki pahle kbi ex rh chuki kya🤣😂🤣

Goa! Goa! Goa!

😜#StopUsingSidForTRP — Anamika Chaudhary ❤️🔥 (SidHeart) (@anamika62415002) January 21, 2020

After Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla also dragged Shehnaaz’s family during a heated conversation with her. He was seen telling her that if she cannot be loyal to her family, then she cannot be loyal to him also. Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz was deeply hurt when the former said that. Shehnaaz Gill was seen sobbing inconsolably after that. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

