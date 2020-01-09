The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Tells Shehnaaz To Have Self-respect And Calls Paras Chauvinist

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill needs to have some self-respect, says Gauahar Khan. She even called Paras chauvinist. Check out what she has to say.

bigg boss 13

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the captaincy task pitted Paras Chhabra against Rashami Desai. While Paras tried to get Asim to burn Rashmi’s photo so that she gets out of the captaincy race, Asim declines the same. Meanwhile one of the most liked 'couples' in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had a huge fight a day ago. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been very vocal about her opinions about every episode. She took to her Twitter account to talk about all that went down in the episode. Right from condemning Shehnaaz’s choice to forgive Sidharth to calling Paras a chauvinist for not wanting to compete against a 'girl', here’s what she had to say.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Gets Cosy Once Again With Ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

Gauahar Khan condemns Shehnaaz’s choice

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Dig Deeper Into Sidharth-Rashami's Relationship

Gauahar Khan had previously slammed Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour for being too violent with Shehnaaz. However, after watching that Shehnaaz has already forgiven Sidharth she seemed irked by her. She had previously written that it was Shehnaaz’s fault too for letting Sidharth behave the way he does with her. However, after yesterday’s episode Gauahar seemed irritated.

Gauahar Khan calls Paras chauvinist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Rashami; Who Will Be The New Captain?

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras is seen saying that he doesn’t want to compete with girls. Gauahar seemed enraged by Para’s words and took offence about it. She said that Paras is like a chauvinist for the statement he mane. She also disliked that fact that no other women took a stand when Paras made the statement. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz however, took a stand and Gauahar complimented him for that.

Picture Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in stills from Bigg Boss 13 and Gauahar Khan Instagram

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Calls Out Madhurima Tuli For Her Misconduct With Vishal

 

 

