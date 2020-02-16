Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz, WINS The Coveted Trophy

After four months of intense competition, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla was awarded the Bigg Boss 13 trophy as he defeated Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai for the win. After Sidharth Shukla survived several hurdles for over 120 days, he was crowned as the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Sidharth Shukla was handed over the Bigg Boss trophy and prize money of ₹ 40 lakhs by the show's host Salman Khan.

Sidharth Shukla cleared his way through the tough competition to become the Bigg Boss winner. Asim Riaz was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 and Shehnaaz Gill bagged the third spot. The Bigg Boss finale ended with a star-studded evening comprising of extraordinary performances and fascinating acts.

Bigg Boss 13 began with a battle between celebrity contestants which continued for more than 120 days. And as reports suggest, the current season of Bigg Boss is known to be one of the most controversial seasons. The show got so intense that the makers had to extend the season for over five weeks more.

When angry young man Sidharth Shukla first entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, he appeared to be one of the most promising contenders of the show. Later, he went on to show his tough side to his fellow contestants. However, over the last couple of months, Bigg Boss winner, Sidharth Shukla has definitely emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 house and gave everyone a major competition before emerging as the Bigg Boss winner.

Image courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

