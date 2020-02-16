The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Support Paras Chhabra's Decision Of Taking The 'money Suitcase'

Television News

As seen in the finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Paras Chhabra quits the show with the cash prize ₹10 lakhs. Fans are very happy with his decision. Read on

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was out of the finale race, as he quit the show by taking Rs 10 lakh cash prize. The finalists Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill were offered the amount to quit the game and were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

While contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz chose to stay back and contend for the winner's trophy, Paras Chhabra, who was considered as a potential winner of Bigg Boss 13 by fans, walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs. And it seems fans are very happy over Paras Chhabra's decision. Let's take a look at a few fan reactions supporting Paras’ decision:

Twitter Reactions

 

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Most Controversial Moments From 'Aisi Ladki' To 'hitting With The Frying Pan'

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asimanshi, Pahira And Shehnaaz Entertain With Their Dance Performances

 

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Announced As Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 13', Even Before The Finale Is Over

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Walks Out Of The Game With A Cash Prize Of ₹10 Lakhs

Image courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram

 

 

