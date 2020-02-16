Bigg Boss 13: Fans Support Paras Chhabra's Decision Of Taking The 'money Suitcase'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was out of the finale race, as he quit the show by taking Rs 10 lakh cash prize. The finalists Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill were offered the amount to quit the game and were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

While contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz chose to stay back and contend for the winner's trophy, Paras Chhabra, who was considered as a potential winner of Bigg Boss 13 by fans, walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs. And it seems fans are very happy over Paras Chhabra's decision. Let's take a look at a few fan reactions supporting Paras’ decision:

Twitter Reactions

only man who expose dirty game of bigg boss makers. we now he deserve more then that.



makers played dirty game to save arti singh again and again.



"jaate jaate phir ek bar expose kar gaya baanda. proud of u my boy"#ParasChhabra — Sophiya singh (@SophiyaSingh01) February 15, 2020

ParasChhabra is Truly a Gamer! 🎮



He Understands Game so Well , He knew Sidharth Shukla is going to WIN this show! 🏆



That's why he left early with Money Bag! 💰@paras_army #ParasChhabra pic.twitter.com/LR287mlFLI — Sanskari Play Boy...😊 (@AkaRashdi) February 15, 2020

Paras slapped @BiggBoss makers in the face with his decision 👏🏻



Paras decided his own journey.. he didn't let BB chose his ranking #ParasChhabra 👑 — A💗PARAS 👑 (@QueenForwin) February 15, 2020

All celebrities at #BiggBoss13Finale #ParasChhabra is the mastermind



I are feeling proud ,being a paras fan. ❤❤❤❤ — Adarsh (@Adarsh___1) February 15, 2020

I respect,Love #ParasChhabra a lot. I know PARAS U-stands, INJUSTICE done by makers,Uncalled Humiliation HATE SK. May be Bcaz of tht he took this decision (IF True) #PARAS Dream BB. Proud fan of #Paras do tell him, Proud of PARAS. Shining Gem PARAS @Kanikachhabra04 #PARAS 4WIN. https://t.co/0HIz3WskVS — Ritika Bali (@bali_ritika) February 15, 2020

I somehow wanted to see him in top 3 ... well played #ParasChhabra — Ankita Pant (@AnkitaPant17) February 15, 2020

Marvellous Journey Video in Biggboss is of #ParasChhabra 💓💓💞💞💞💓💓💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/wgKkEwzJv4 — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep17205635) February 14, 2020

