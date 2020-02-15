Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Asim Riaz Should Win The Trophy

The Grand Finale of the most controversial season of Bigg Boss will be held today that is on February 15, 2020. The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV at 9:00 pm. Ahead of the finale, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s fans have come forward to state why Asim Riaz should win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Check out the reasons why fans feel that Asim is the true winner.

Why should Asim Riaz win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy?

#AsimRiazForTheWin #Asim#AsimRiazForTheWin #AsimDeservesTrophy

No Celebrity Background

No Public Appearances

No On Screen or Off Screen presence

Still you are darling of the people.............💪✝️🕉️☪️ pic.twitter.com/7lKG4spQou — Kabir Shah (@KabirSh33107929) February 15, 2020

#Mypick #MyWinner ! I’ve voted ! A man who didn’t lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWin pic.twitter.com/q0TVhagD1R pic.twitter.com/xobnMW70Az — Sohail Khan Pathan (@SohailK95849105) February 14, 2020

I m voting for Asim not because he is very handsome. I m voting for him because he earned my' respect by not dragging fights with any female housemate. Evry mother should raise their sons like him. Thank u Asim from all the women with self respct. Real man.👏#AsimRiazForTheWin — Shilpa Thakur (@ShilpaT04409409) February 14, 2020

My instinct is saying

ASIM WILL WIN BB ✨💫



He has come this far facing all hurdles everything done to put him down has resulted in best for him!



He was destined to come to BB that's why got selected 5hrs before premier!



He is destined to WIN 👑#AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13Finale — Humaira Asim fangirl😘 (@Humaira__tweet) February 15, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s fans have claimed that they like him for many reasons. While some state that they like him because he has made his own name, while others state that Asim has won his respect by hugging his enemies as well. Some of Asim Riaz’s fans claim that he has never dragged fights with any of the female contestants. Asim Riaz is also credited for making his own name while staying in the Bigg Boss 13 house with some of the biggest celebrities from the television industry.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to keep them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

