Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati Roots For Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla's Jodi

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. She has also expressed her love for ex-Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati several times. So, when Gautam Gulati entered the Bigg Boss house recently, Shehnaz went all gaga over him. Shehnaaz got so excited that she kept hugging and kissing him throughout. Not to forget, Gautam has been supporting Shehnaaz Gill for the win in Bigg Boss 13 since day 1.

Her interview was super positive 👌🏻don’t know who is going to win so wishing all of them all the very best but for me she is a winner 🤓 chèhre per Raunak lati hai Shehnaaz — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) February 12, 2020

But recently, Gautam Gulati took to Twitter to tell netizens to stop giving him and Shehnaaz a ship name as he would like to see Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla together. He asserted on how he loves seeing them both together and doesn't want fans to deviate from SidNaaz to GautiNaaz. Check out his tweet here below.

सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi ❣️😂🤓 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) February 12, 2020

But Gautam Gulati’s fans don’t seem to be very convinced. Fans went on to say how Sidharth Shukla does not deserve Shehnaaz and that she makes a better pair with Gautam Gulati. Check out how fans reacted to Gautam’s tweet.

Yaar Hurt Mat karo please



Sid doesn’t deserve sana #ShehnazKeAsliFans #ShehnaazGill — Garima (@sanamerijaan) February 12, 2020

Low-key i know you’re saying this just to get sidnaazians off your back.



It’s okay bubba you don’t have to explain to us, we understand you.



Untold feelings of #GautiNaaz- a series — ˢʰⁱᵛᶻ (@limitisflipping) February 12, 2020

Mera Dil Choor Choor Ho Gya !!!!

But Maine Gautinaaz Ko Shiddhat Wala Pyaar Kiya Hai !!!!!💔



I Won't Stop Shipping Them Ever !!!



I Loved , Love And Will Forever Love Them !!💙#ShehnaazGill #GautamGulati #Gautinaaz — ♡ Gauti×Sana ♡ (@Gautinaaz_Lover) February 13, 2020

