Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati Roots For Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla's Jodi

Television News

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill has also expressed her love for ex-Bigg Boss winner quite evidently.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. She has also expressed her love for ex-Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati several times. So, when Gautam Gulati entered the Bigg Boss house recently, Shehnaz went all gaga over him. Shehnaaz got so excited that she kept hugging and kissing him throughout. Not to forget, Gautam has been supporting Shehnaaz Gill for the win in Bigg Boss 13 since day 1.

But recently, Gautam Gulati took to Twitter to tell netizens to stop giving him and Shehnaaz a ship name as he would like to see Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla together. He asserted on how he loves seeing them both together and doesn't want fans to deviate from SidNaaz to GautiNaaz. Check out his tweet here below.

 

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Gautam Gulati Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
