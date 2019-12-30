Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati To Appear In Zee 5’s 'Poison'?

The OTT platform Zee 5 will soon be bringing back the second season of its intense revenge drama, Poison. According to media reports, the new season will be bankrolled by Suzana Ghai under the banner Panaroma Entertainment. The banner has earlier produced television shows like Ikkyawan, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Pyaar Ke Papad and many more. Vinayak Jain will be the creative producer of the show. Now according to media reports, the makers are keen to rope in Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati to essay the main male protagonist in the show. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers till now.

Gautam was also seen in the film Azhar

Gautam was earlier seen in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. But he primarily rose to fame for his stint in the eight season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss where he ultimately emerged as the winner. He was also seen in the short film, Darpok which was helmed by Rakesh Mehta. The movie was also screened at the 67th Cannes Film Festival. Gautam was also seen in the film Siddhartha- The Buddha where he essayed the role of Devdutta. The actor was also seen stepping into the shoes of legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri in the film Azhar.

He will be seen in the film Radhe opposite Salman Khan

Gautam also portrayed a RAW agent in the web series Cobra. The first season of Poison starred Arbaaz Khan, Freddy Daruwala, Riya Sen and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. Gautam Gulati has also joined the star cast of Radhe, featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actor reportedly told a media publication that he was fortunate to be able to work with superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming film. Reportedly, Gautam will soon be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and will give all the contestants of this season, some valuable piece of advice to pump up their game.

