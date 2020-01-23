"Bigg Boss 13 Has No Content & Is Just For Fun", Says Season 4 Winner Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who is a mother of two, has been one of the most popular actors of the Hindi television industry. Very few people have seen the success which she has seen. Shweta has gone from playing the leading lady in top Ekta Kapoor shows to participating in several reality TV shows. She was also the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Need Not Worry, Akanksha Puri NOT Entering The House

In 2019, Shweta Tiwari was seen in TV series like Hum Tum and Them and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta was recently interviewed by a media portal where she was asked several questions. But one of those questions that caught everyone's attention was about Bigg Boss 13. Take a look what Shweta Tiwari said that has left fans in shock.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Rooting For Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh's Pairing?

Shweta Tiwari talks about Bigg Boss 13

The interviewer used his platform to ask Shweta Tiwari whether she follows Bigg Boss 13. To which Shweta had a very subtle answer. Here is what she said about Bigg Boss 13.

Shweta Tiwari expressed that she has many friends on Bigg Boss 13. But she does not get time to watch the show. She added that she spends the whole day shooting and commuting to work. Shweta expressed that the shoots go on for about 12 hours and it takes about 2 hours to go to work and come back from work. She also said that after getting home she needs to take care of her kids. Shweta also added that who has time to watch Bigg Boss when they are this busy in life.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To End Relationship With Contestant Paras Chhabra?

Shweta Tiwari also said that the people who have two hours to spare watch the show. She also added that the show has no content and has to be watched for the fun of it. She then added that she is busy, which is a good thing and also expressed that she does not miss Bigg Boss.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Vishal-Madhurima; The Fighter-cocks Of This Season

(Image courtesy: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.