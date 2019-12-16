Bigg Boss 13: Here Are 3 Ugliest Fights Between The Contestants

The television reality show Bigg Boss has continued to be a big hit amongst the audience. Beginning with season one in 2006, Bigg Boss 13 appears on Colors TV channel. Hosted by Salman Khan, this popular reality show features participants residing in a specially built house with numerous cameras monitoring their actions. Moreover, they are asked to compulsorily wear microphones to catch their conversations. Bigg Boss house is filled with bitter-sweet moments amidst the contestants who unexpectedly become closer or involve in ugly fights during their stay. Here are some of the biggest fights that occurred in Bigg Boss 13.

1. Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

During the 'Snakes and Ladders' task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee became quite aggressive. Sidharth Shukla overthrew other's ladders while Devoleena got hostile with her behaviour. Shukla was uncontrollable and got into a fight with every contestant, making things worse. Whereas, a furious Devoleena expressed her anger with the #MeeToo movement and went overboard with it. The task involved destroying other's ladders as well. Amidst all, Devoleena attempted to slap Shehnaaz several times, before succeeding in doing so. This incident got fans angry who asked to eliminate Devoleena.

2. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Sidharth and Asim became good friends from the very first day they entered the house. But during one task, things changed between them. Sidharth told him that Shehnaaz wants oranges on which he offered to cut apples as there were no oranges available. After this, Asim mumbled something which led to a cold fight between Sidharth and him. This turned even uglier with both the contestants throwing personal remarks and abuses on each other. Sidharth said that Asim has changed now, whereas Asim said that Sidharth would not listen to him anymore.

3. Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Both the contestants were on good terms with each other until they got into a verbal war. This incident happened when Hindustani Bhau tried to steal somebody’s food. Sidharth caught Bhau attempting to steal and Arti uttered to Sidharth that he should punish Bhau. This conversation soon converted into a brief argument with yelling and tantrums. Sidharth asked her to shut up to which she replied asking him to stay in his limits. While she was walking away, he replied that he was the captain and does not need her to tell what he should say or not.



