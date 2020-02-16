Bigg Boss 13: Highlights Of The Final Night Of The Controversial Reality Show

Bigg Boss 13 finale was held last night, that is on February 15, 2020. The finale was filled with some of the most breath-taking performances and some fun moments. The nail-biting finale that pitted Sidharth Shukla opposite Asim Riaz resulted in the former winning the title of Bigg Boss 13. While the entire night was a marvellous one, here are some of the highlights from the Bigg Boss 13 finale.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai perform on Aang Laga De Re

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz, WINS The Coveted Trophy

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recreate the magic of SidNaaz

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif play cricket on the stage

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Declares Sidharth As The Winner And Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she is scared of mice, refuses to do a task

Sunil Grover makes the audience double up with laughter with his performance

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Declared The Runner-up Of The Show, Fans Call The Show 'biased'

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show.

Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mushy Moments Of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla To Be Missed By SidNaaz Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.