Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Declared The Runner-up Of The Show, Fans Call The Show 'biased'

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most popular seasons of Bigg Boss. The show that started with 13 contestants, managed to amp up the expectations of the audiences with its violent fights and interesting contestants line-up. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan reportedly was one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13 that was nothing short of an exciting journey has come to an end on February 15, 2020.

Asim Riaz declared the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz, who entered the house as a new face, managed to entertain the audiences with his antics in the show. He shared a great bond with all contestants and was often appreciated by his fans for his strong-mindedness and clear perspective. While Asim Riaz's friendship with Sidharth Shukla made headlines, his jibes and violent fights were not far from the public eye. After an enthralling and inspiring journey, fans of Asim Riaz expected him to win the show. But the fans were left disappointed after he lost the winner title to Sidharth Shukla.

The fans of Asim Riaz took to social media to express their disappointment. While many believed he was the most deserving contestant to win the show, the others called out the makers of the show for their biasedness. Here is how the fans are reacting to Asim Riaz lose to Sidharth Shukla:

Fans react to Asim Riaz not winning, call the show 'biased'

Jab ek bande ko hi jitana h to ye natak kyu karte ho#bikau - Asim is always winner #BiggBoss13winner — Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK72438486) February 15, 2020

Proof of cheating by color tv and voot app we support Asim #BiggBoss13winner pic.twitter.com/r6zYsAXHZY — Syed quadri (@Syedqua21192200) February 15, 2020

There was no live voting.....it was biased since start and ended in Biased manner....No one looked Happy when trophy was handed to SidShukla ..... guy's I am unsubscribing colors. #BiggBoss13winner — Kabir Shah (@KabirSh33107929) February 15, 2020

Asim is the real winner! No-one is happy with the winner this biased BB season! #BiasedBiggBoss — Sushmita (@sushmita1610) February 15, 2020

Thank you for making a contestant who is violent the winner of biggboss who has pushed contestants so many times the winner #BiasedBiggBoss #AsimDeserveTrophy #ViewersChoiceAsim — Tweets_BB13 (@tweetsbb13) February 15, 2020

(Promo Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

