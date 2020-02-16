Bigg Boss 13: Mushy Moments Of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla To Be Missed By SidNaaz Fans

After entertaining the audience for a successful five months, Bigg Boss 13 marked its end on television. After being locked in the Bigg Boss house for several months, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner.

Bigg Boss 13 fans witnessed a strong bond developing between contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared many heartfelt moments during their journey in the show, which were reportedly loved by fans. Check out some of the best Shehnaaz-Siddharth moments on Bigg Boss 13 below:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: I will always be there for Shehnaaz Gill, says Sidharth Shukla

Best Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla moments on Bigg Boss 13

The above video features Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill after they both got into an argument. Shehnaaz tried to surprise Siddharth by keeping flowers on his bed while he was asleep. However, Siddharth noticed Shehnaaz keeping the flowers, and pulled her closer to hug her tightly.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's most entertaining moments that will make you laugh

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Gill shared another sweet instance when she stepped over his toe. Siddharth asked her jokingly if she is trying to keep him under her feet. But Shehnaaz was quick to answer that she will keep Siddharth 'as her crown'. Check out the video below:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother wishes her on birthday, manager slams Arhaan Khan

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, there were many instances where Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had arguments over a few misunderstandings. Recently, Shehnaaz had lost her cool on Siddharth for avoiding her and indulging with other housemates. But, Siddharth was evidently quick to realize his mistake and started giving attention to Shehnaaz. Check out the video below:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and others known for their anger issues

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & other contestants' shocking personal life revelations

Image courtesy - Colors TV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.