Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Backs Shehnaaz Gill After Kashmera Shah Called Her 'FakeNaaz'

Bigg Boss 13 is currently entertaining the audience with an interesting captaincy task. According to the task, the next captain of the BB house would be decided by the connections of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. These connections are asked to name one contestant they want to see as the next captain of the house.

The action kicked off when Kashmera Shah, who was part of Bigg Boss's previous season, entered the house as Aarti Singh’s connection. Kashmera Shah, right from the moment she entered the house, tried to drop a hint of what people are talking about several contestants outside the house. In a casual conversation, Kashmera Shah called Shehnaaz Gill ‘fake’ and also added that #FakeNaaz often trends on social media.

Sambhavna Seth favours Shehnaaz Gill

Kashmera's comment didn't go down well with Shehnaaz’s fans who slammed the former for calling Shehnaaz fake. Bigg Boss 8 contestant Sambhavna Seth is an active supporter of Shehnaaz and is often seen posting her opinion regarding several different events that happened inside the house. This time too, the Bhojpuri actor decided to favour Shehnaaz after Kashmera took a dig at her.

In a detailed tweet, Sambhavna Seth expressed her disagreement with Kashmera’s opinion about Shehnaaz. She said that she was completely impressed with Kashmera when she made a grand entry on Bigg Boss 13. However, she didn’t agree with Kashmera calling Shehnaaz fake. Sambhavna further explained her point by writing that people have loved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together. Sambhavna also informed that she had told Kashmera that she disagrees with her opinion about Shehnaaz being fake.

For me all is fine with @kashmerashah fantastic entry but one thing which i dnt agree is fakenaaz..I dnt think shenaaz s fake.Ppl hve loved both of them togethr..I had told Kash also that i dont agree on this but sabka apna point of view hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SanaWorldWide — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 29, 2020

