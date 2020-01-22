Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Supports Shehnaaz Gill After SidNaaz Fallout

Bigg Boss 13 fans are not unaware of the fact that Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill share a history of misunderstandings. Both the Punjabi divas were part of a huge controversy. Things fell into place when Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant.

Shehnaaz Gill was the first person to extend a hand of friendship. Himanshi Khurana took her own time to be friends with her and later fans saw everything getting sorted between them.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, fans saw Sidharth Shukla getting angry at Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla was seen dragging Shehnaaz’s family into their fight. The former was seen telling that if she cannot stay loyal to her family, then she can’t be loyal with him at all.

After that, Shehnaaz Gill was seen crying inconsolably. Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to support Shehnaaz Gill and praised Asim for supporting her.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s tweet

Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 21, 2020

Not only Himanshi Khurana but Gauahar Khan also criticised Sidharth Shukla for how he behaved. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar Khan expressed how disappointed she was in Sidharth. Check out Gauahar Khan’s tweet:

How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

In one of her recent interviews with an entertainment portal, Himanshi Khurana also revealed that if not Asim Riaz then she wants the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' aka Shehenaaz Gill to win Bigg Boss 13. However, previously as per reports Himanshi Khurana blamed Shehnaaz Gill for her break-up with her alleged boyfriend. She said that Shehnaaz Gill poisoned his brother’s mind and told him many false things about her.

