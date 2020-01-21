Shehnaaz Gill Vs Himanshi Khurana: Who Wore The Traditional Ensemble Better?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors channel on a daily basis. Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. The two Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill became the most discussed personalities due to their past rivalry.

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most popular faces in the Punjabi cinema. Both of them enjoy an immense fan following on social media. Fans love both Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif and Punjab Ki Ashwariya Rai for their respective work and also for their fashion choices. Let's take a look at who wore the traditional ensemble better.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill is loved by her fans for her cute and adorable moments inside the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz is often seen acing the fashion game inside the house with her unique sense of style. Here we have taken a look of Shehnaaz were she is seen sporting a yellow and maroon ethnic ensemble. She went for a bold makeup look with mid-parted sleek pulled back hairdo and left few loose strands in front of her face. She opted for a heavy statement neckpiece and earrings.

Himanshi Khurana:

Himanshi Khurana is the talk of the town for her strong opinions on the show post her exit. She is also seen supporting Asim Riaz and has also expressed that she thinks that he is the most deserving candidate to win the show. Apart from that Himanshi is also known for her stylish and glamorous avatar. Here the Punjabi singer is seen sporting a pretty blue and white Anarkali dress paired with a plain white dupatta. She completed her look with silver oxidized dangler earrings and fresh face makeup with a simple mid-parted hairdo.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Himanshi Khurana Instagram

