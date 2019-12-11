Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Note To Paras Chhabra On His Disrespectful Behaviour

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The season so far has been a roller-coaster of emotions. Recently, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana slammed Paras Chhabra for disrespecting women. She also criticized his behaviour with Shefali Jariwala.

In yesterday's episode, Paras was seen laughing at Shefali when she claimed that she hugged and kissed Asim Riaz only so that it seemed natural and also that his relationship with Himanshi was not blown out of proportion. Sidharth Shukla and Paras were watching this scene from the secret room and they were both shocked and were also seen laughing at her statement.

Himanshi's note

Himanshi Khurana reportedly wrote a note and mentioned that Paras needs to respect women first. She also added that he should learn manners and that he is not regretful at all for his behaviour and repeating, again and again, his behaviour towards Shefali is ridiculous. Himanshi also shared her relationship with Paras who did not only always mock her but also made fun of her features. Earlier on the show, Paras blamed Shefali that she was cheating on her husband Parag referring to her friendship with Asim.

On Twitter, Asim's brother Umar Riaz also slammed Paras in his tweet,

Shame on #sid and #paras for disrespecting such a pious relation of #shefali and #asim friendship. Guys dont stoop so low! #UnstoppableAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

Himanshi Khurana also shared a picture of herself with Asim and Shefali. She captioned the picture as, "“Mai kabhi nahi chahungi mere friends ese ladaayi krein.. log faeda uthaate hai @shefalijariwala and @asimriaz77.official u both needs to understand this... I want my trio... pehle jesa always.”

