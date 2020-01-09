Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Wants Shehnaaz Gill To Win, If Not Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many special bonds till now. Be it friendship or love, there were many duos that have entertained the audience with their bonds and are also widely loved for the same. One such bond was between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

The duo shared a great bond inside the house and was loved by the BB fans for their friendship. Himanshi Khurana left the house in the recent past. However, the actor didn’t stop praising and supporting her friend, Asim Riaz. She has been quite actively supporting him through tweets and posts on Instagram.

In a recent interview, when Himanshi was asked about the winner of the show if not Asim Riaz, the actor ecstatically took the name of Shehnaaz Gill.

Himanshi wants Shehnaaz to win the show?

During the interview, Himanshi Khurana was questioned how her life has changed after leaving the Bigg Boss house. She said that she was eliminated suddenly and she didn’t know what was happening outside the house.

The actor mentioned that she was amazed by seeing the kind of love and praise she received on her friendship with Asim and Shefali. Furthermore, she said that she was shocked to see that her closeness with Asim was taken negatively by a section of people.

In one of the recent episodes, it was seen that Paras Chhabra told Shehnaaz Gill that she was jealous of Mahira Sharma. To which, Shehnaaz replied that if she would ever be jealous of someone, it would be someone like Himanshi and not Paras Chhabra or Mahira Sharma.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 08 | Shehnaaz And Siddharth patch up?

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli gets cosy once again with ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

Himanshi expressed her opinion on the same and said that she felt really good when Shehnaaz said that. She also mentioned that if not Asim Riaz, she would love to see Shehnaaz winning the show.

The actor mentioned that she is doubtful about the winner of the show because of the way the show is going right now. However, if it is purely on the basis of personality and the growth of the person then Asim deserves to win the show. She further said that if he cannot, she hopes that Shehnaaz wins the show as she is really playing an entertaining game.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli, duo exchange flying kisses

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill tries to dig deeper into Sidharth-Rashami's relationship

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.