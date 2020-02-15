Bigg Boss 13: Asimanshi, Pahira And Shehnaaz Entertain With Their Dance Performances

The wait for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is finally over as the show is currently running LIVE on the Colors channel. The recent bit from the show gives out a special performance before fans know who will take home the BB13 trophy. Here are the contestants who mesmerised the fans with their performances.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill gave a special performance and danced to the peppy number Dheeme Dheeme from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. They started dancing individually and then teamed up and gave fans a super hit performance. Paras Chhabra wore a golden jacket and black pants. He completed the look with red shoes. On the hand, Mahira Sharma wore a golden dress and paired it with heels. She completed her look with dewy makeup. Watch a glimpse of the video here.

look at the glowin faces of my pretty li'l chicks omfggg.

look at the glowin faces of my pretty li'l chicks omfggg.

I WON'T BE ABLE TO SURVIVE THIS EPISODE HOLY SHIT#PaHira | #BB13 | #BB13Finale

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana matched steps to the song 'Mere Soniya' from the film, Kabir Singh. During the performance, Asim goes down on his knees to propose Himanshi Khurana. Asim Riaz is seen wearing a red see-through shirt while Himanshi Khurana opted for a dress in a similar shade. The two looked very much in love as seen in their performance. Watch the video here below.

Image courtesy: Saif Khan Twitter

