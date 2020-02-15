Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Walks Out Of The Game With A Cash Prize Of ₹10 Lakhs

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra chose to walk out of the Bigg Boss house with the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan gave the contestants 30 seconds to decide who wants to take the suitcase worth Rs 10 lakh. Paras Chhabra decided to press the buzzer and quit the game.

Paras Chhabra walks out of the house with ₹10 lakhs

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 announced a surprise cash prize for the contestants, giving them an opportunity to quit the show with the amount. However, the twist in the segment was that the contestants had to decide among themselves and make the decision.

While contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz chose to stay back and contend for the winner's trophy, Paras Chhabra, who was considered as a potential winner of Bigg Boss 13 by fans, walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 also announced that ₹10 lakhs would be deducted from the total amount of cash prize.

Earlier, it was reported that Asim Riaz was the one who left the Big Boss house with the cash prize. However, Asim Raiz's team took to their official Instagram handle to rubbish the news and confirmed that Asim is very much a part of the game.

Fans react as Paras Chhabra quits:

If Paras taking briefcase is true, I would say he is smart. His decision is very practical. Based on the fact that host and guests never appreciated him and also he is smart to understand what is going on. So I would say a smart decision. #ParasChhabra — Snea R (@snea_r) February 15, 2020

Such a beautiful gesture by #SidharthShukla. Nevertheless #ParasChhabra totally deserved it as he has always given his 100% to the show unlike few who have reached Top 7 by doing nothing.

But sad to see him cry. He has been demotivated and targeted quite often lately.



(1/n) — Smitha (@kordcalSmitha) February 8, 2020

