Bigg Boss 13: Johny Lever Calls Sunil Grover's 'Bala Bala' Act 'mind Blowing'

Bigg Boss 13 recently found its ultimate winner after entertaining the audience for five months. Bigg Boss 13 finale was held on February 15 and was quite a grand affair, graced by various celebrities. In the finale episode of the show, there was a special performance by comedian Sunil Grover where he imitated many Bollywood stars and other popular people. Recently, another popular comedian and much-loved Bollywood actor Johny Lever praised Sunil Grover on his social media.

Johny Lever tweeted about Sunil Grover’s performance and praised him for the same. In his tweet, he mentioned that he has seen Sunil Grover’s several performances, however, the performance he gave on Bigg Boss 13 finale stage was the best and all the characters he imitated were perfect.

Johny Lever also said that whatever Grover does, he does it with utter dedication and passion. Wishing the actor the very best for his future performances, Johnny said that his Bala Bala performance as Amitji was mindblowing.

@WhoSunilGrover Mene tumhare performances dekhein hai but #BiggBoss13GrandFinale mein iss baar jitne bhi characters tumne kiye puri perfection ke saath kiye aur tum jo bhi karte ho dil se karte ho, Hats off to you! Bohot bohot Shubh kaamnayein.

BALA BALA (Amitji) Mind blowing!! — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 17, 2020

Sunil Grover thanked Johny Lever for his appreciation

Sunil Grover was extremely happy and thrilled with Johny Lever’s tweet and he took his social media to thank him for his appreciation post. The comedian thanked Johny Lever for his appreciation. He also wrote that Level's appreciation is special for him and it also gives him immense motivation.

Thank you Sir. Coming from a legend like you matters a lot. It motivates me. Regards. https://t.co/b1ymYMl4yW — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 17, 2020

In the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Sunil Grover entertained the audience and host Salman Khan by enacting several Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan. He also performed as his famous character Guthi. Sunil Grover has also entertained Salman Khan and Bigg Boss contestants in previous episodes of the show.

Image Courtesy: Sunil Grover Instagram, Johny Lever Twitter

