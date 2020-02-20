While Shehnaaz Gill Hunts For A Perfect Partner, Here's Her Net Worth After 'Bigg Boss 13'

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top three finalists on Bigg Boss 13. Ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following who supports her at all times. Furthermore, she is now back on the small screen in her latest reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

With Shehnaaz Gill's strong presence on the small screen, her singing career, and her massive social media following, she certainly has a lot of things contributing to her net worth. Here is a quick look at her net worth after Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The Punjabi singer/actor, Shehnaaz Gill, was one of the most unique contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, and thanks to the show, she now has fans all over the country. Her popularity on the show also led her to get a lead role in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where she would be the prize and the contestants would compete to woo her for marriage.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has already premiered on February 17, 2020, only two days after the finale of Bigg Boss 13.



Before she featured on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was a successful Punjabi singer and was already popular in her local region. Back in 2019, before she made her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, she had an estimated net worth of around USD 0.5 million. In INR, that is equal to around Rs 3.58 crores.

However, Shehnaaz Gill's net worth also grew in size, just like her fan following, after she made her debut on the reality TV show. Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have put the Punjabi singer into the spotlight and have truly helped her rise to fame all over India. After featuring in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's net worth is assumed to have risen to around USD 1 Millon to USD 1.5 Million, which is is around Rs 7 crores to Rs 10 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

