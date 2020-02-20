Paras Chhabra Says That He Didn't Need Sidharth Shukla's Help To Survive In Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has revealed that he has never used Sidharth Shukla to win the game in the Bigg Boss house. After being one of the six finalists of the show, Paras Chhabra bagged the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

After he got out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, within 24 hours he was roped in for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Interesting, Shehnaaz Gill is also a pivotal part of the show. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are also seen as being a part of the show.

Paras Chhabra clears air about his bond with Sidharth

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla were initially seen being at loggerheads, however, things took a turn when they were put together in a room to observe the other housemates. Since then, Paras bonded exceptionally well with Sidharth Shukla and even stood by him when things would go sour between the housemates. Netizens accused Paras Chhabra of forcing a connection with Sidharth Shukla to further his game.

Paras Chhabra during an interview with a reputed news portal reacted to the claims. He stated that he has never used Sidharth for the sake of the game. The former Splitsvilla contestant stated that he hasn’t manipulated anyone into being good with Sidharth and that he hasn’t taken Sidharth’s help to stay in the game. He went on to say that he could have survived in Bigg Boss 13 on his own will, irrespective of his bond with Sidharth Shukla.

He also said that the audiences liked him because he had the X factor in him. Paras gave an example of the time when Sidharth and Paras weren’t on great terms and stated that the audiences loved him then too. However, he claims that he began to gel up to him ones he started understanding that Sidharth Shukla wasn’t a bad person.

