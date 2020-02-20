Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Reveals How He Feels About Shehnaaz Gill Slapping Him

Bigg Boss 13 ended recently. One thing that fans loved about the show was winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter. After winning the show, in a recent interview, Sidharth Shukla revealed why he was not upset when Shehnaaz Gill was slapping him on the show.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Shehnaaz Gill didn’t do it to provoke or insult him. According to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz reacted that way because of her sentiments. The winner was seen calling Shehnaaz Gill jealous.

In one of the episodes, he was seen calling Shehnaaz 'jealous' of Mahira Sharma which irked Shehnaaz. Later, Shehnaaz Gill was seen having a panic attack as she started hitting herself. She was also seen crying inconsolably.

Later, when Sidharth Shukla came to explain her on the bed, Shehnaaz Gill was seen slapping Sidharth Shukla a couple of times. After some time, the duo was seen resolving their fight by hugging each other. Sidharth Shukla was also seen abusing Asim Riaz and being physically aggressive towards him.

In the same interaction, Sidharth was also asked to comment on his aggressive behaviour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. To which, he said that he wishes things could have been better. Sidharth also wishes that he would not have had to get into a position where he got slightly physical with other contestants while he was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He also thinks that it would also have been great if certain words were not uttered.

