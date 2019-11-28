Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Mother Comments On Asim, Says 'he Is A Good Person'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are bringing their best on the table to entertain its viewers and the audience. Many contestants have found their better half and best-friends in the house. Joining the list, contestant Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's growing friendship has become the talk of the house for a while. Himanshi's mother also opened up about it recently in an interview with a leading news portal.

Reportedly, Himanshi's mother said that she is happy seeing that her daughter has got a genuine friend inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She also praised Riaz and said that he is a good person. While commenting on their friendship she said that Bigg Boss is a show and the audience should not forget that its only purpose is to entertain. Pointing it to be Asim's game strategy, she also said that no one takes these things seriously. She also mentioned about Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's on-off sour relationship in the house. Ending her conversation she said that she cannot comment anything about the future as no one knows what is going to happen.

Asim was seen expressing his affection towards Himanshi in the recent episode of the show. Himanshi has also been seen mentioning about Asim's 9-year-old-relationship while talking about her bond with him. All the speculations started last week when Asim wished Himanshi on her 28th birthday on November 27, 2019. While greeting her, he said, "May your eyes grow greener and always look sweet." He felt shy as Shefali was present there. Asim then told Shefali that he would compliment Himanshi more if she was not around. He then hugged and kissed Himanshi on her forehead. Shefali also hugged them both but Asim told her to not hug him as he wanted to be with Himanshi alone.

