Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill The New Target Of The Housemates?

Bigg Boss 13 has seen a variety of emotions through the run of its show. From ugly fights to misunderstanding within housemates, the show is no stranger to surprises. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Recently, Himanshi Khurrana made an exit from the house in last night's episode after getting the least number of votes from the inmates.

Recently, it was also announced that Vikas Gupta will be making a shocking entry into the Bigg Boss house on behalf of Devooleena Bhattacharjee. Now after the amazing Weekend Ka Vaar episode with several twists and turns, it is again time for housemates to target other each other. Today, on Monday, the show will be seen to have nominations. Each nomination in the past has seen different types of dynamics of the housemates, from friends, becoming foes to sometimes rivals becoming friends. Once again today's nomination special will be nothing different from the previous ones.

In the latest promo, the housemates have come other against Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill. After Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabbra's sudden eviction from the house, many housemates have played smart and took this opportunity to target Shshenaaz Gill. Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen nominating Shehnaaz. In the promo video, it is seen that when Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate two people, all the housemates Rashami, Arhaan, Bhau and Vishal take the name of Shehnaaz. They all put all their efforts to keep Shsehnaaz in the danger zone and try to get her out of the house in the absence of her best friend's Sidharth and Paras.

For all the viewers who do not know that Sidharth and Paras are not eliminated from the house but are locked by Bigg Boss inside the secret room. They can see everything happening inside the Bigg Boss house but the housemates are not aware of it. Shehnaaz is nominated by the housemates for her actions from the last week and now viewers are curious to know if Mahira will also be the target of the housemates.

Watch promo:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/MmGTUXZePL — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 8, 2019

