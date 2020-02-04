Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Storms Out After Being Called A 'flipper' At Press Interaction

As the Bigg Boss 13 is in its final lap, the final few contestants would be seen facing hard-hitting questions by the media in its latest episode. The official social media page of the channel dropped a promo video to give the viewers a sneak peek into the latest episode. In the promo video, contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, and Mahira Sharma were seen sitting for a press interaction. Watch the video below.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Are Torn Between Team Asim Riaz & Team Sidharth Shukla On Twitter

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Takes A Stand For Rashami Desai Against Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill storms out the scene

During the interaction between the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and the media, contestant Shehnaaz Gill was asked to open up about how she feels about being called “Bin paindi ka lota” (which roughly translates to a rolling stone; denoting a person who does not know which side to be on and keeps changing sides). Shehnaaz Gill, who was sitting next to Sidharth Shukla, could not understand the meaning at first and asked the media person to explain the meaning of the phrase. To this, the media person used words like ‘a flipper or a person without a backbone’.

Shehnaaz Gill took offence at this and defended herself saying that people call her that inside the house because they want to make her feel weak. She further said that when she takes sides, she supports the things that she feels are correct. She also added to her statement, saying that when she takes sides she does not consider how her actions would affect her bonding and relationships with others.

Reacting to this, the interviewer said that would that mean that was she someone who thinks negative publicity is also publicity. At this point, Shehnaaz Gill was seen storming out from there and leaving the media interaction. The other Bigg Boss 13 contestants were not seen reacting to this.

Read | Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Calls Sidharth Shukla A "cry Baby"

Image Credits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.